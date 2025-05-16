Construction begins on high-tech ‘Cosm’ entertainment venue at Centennial Yards

ATLANTA — A new era of immersive entertainment is coming to downtown Atlanta. Construction has officially gone vertical on Cosm, a cutting-edge sports and entertainment venue being built at Centennial Yards.

Described as “immersive,” “experiential,” and “beyond the front row,” Cosm aims to give fans an entirely new way to experience live events from sold-out concerts to major sporting events, without ever stepping into a stadium.

“We give the fans who can’t be there the opportunity to experience what it’s like,” said Cosm CEO Jeb Terry.

At the heart of the venue will be a high-tech dome featuring state-of-the-art visuals and audio that surround spectators from nearly every angle; above, in front, and on both sides. Terry compares it to an IMAX experience taken to the next level.

“It’s a dome that wraps over your head and around you,” Terry explained. “If you’re at one end of the stadium in the live game, being at Cosm, we can take you to the other end.”

Cosm has already secured contracts with several major networks for exclusive programming, ensuring a steady lineup of live events and content tailored to this one-of-a-kind format.

