Conn’s HomePlus files for bankruptcy, closing several metro Atlanta stores

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A national chain that sells home furniture, appliances and electronics has filed for bankruptcy and plans to close more than 70 stores. Two locations are here in metro Atlanta.

Conn’s HomePlus will be closing the stores off Bullsboro Drive in Newnan and 1825 Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain, according to its website.

Conn’s HomePlus filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday. The Texas-based chain has been in business for nearly 134 years.

The company has been struggling with declining sales with shares falling more than 90%, according to CNN. A spokesperson told CNN that the chain “continues to have ongoing discussions with potential buyers to sell all or parts of the business and preserve jobs.”

It’s unclear if there will be more store closures in the future. Right now, the list does not include the locations in Augusta, Columbus, Douglasville and Fayetteville.

Going out of business sales have already started at the Newnan and Stone Mountain locations with everything marked down 30-50%, according to the website.



