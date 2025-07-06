Congressman Buddy Carter’s granddaughters safe after Texas flood that killed family member

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter has confirmed that his granddaughters are safe following a devastating flood at a Texas summer camp, but says the tragedy has deeply affected his family.

In a public statement, Carter shared that while his granddaughters survived, they lost their cousin, Janie, during the flooding. The incident has claimed multiple lives and left several families grieving.

“They are safe, and I thank you for your well-wishes and prayers during this time,” Carter said of his granddaughters. “Unfortunately, not everyone was as lucky.”

The congressman also called for continued prayers and support for the affected Texas communities.

“Please join me in prayers for Texas,” he added. “We must ensure that they have the resources they need to find those still missing and save lives.”

Officials in Texas are continuing search and rescue operations in the wake of the flood.