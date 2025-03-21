Community rallies for 2 beloved Cobb County coaches who were suddenly fired

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The recent firing of two beloved Cobb County coaches sparked umbrage from community members at a school board meeting on Thursday evening.

Thousands of community supporters have signed a petition rallying for Randy McClure and James Gywn, two coaches at Campbell High School.

Both McClure and Gywn were suddenly let go after their contracts were not renewed.

There are nearly 4,000 signatures on a Change.Org petition demanding a full investigation into the termination of both coaches who have a combined 1,200 career wins, 16 region titles and multiple state tournament appearances.

“The abrupt manner in which Coach Gwyn and Coach McClure were dismissed mirrors the treatment one might expect of an adversary rather than two esteemed coaches,” according to the petition. “With only a tenuous justification based on allotment, they were denied the professional dignity of either resigning on their own terms or returning to the classroom full-time.”

McClure and Gywn are not just coaches, they are community members, leaders, mentors and positive influences in the Cobb County community.

According to the petition, McClure and Gywn were not allowed to personally inform their coaching staff, athletes, parents, or the broader community of them being fired.

“Coach Gwyn and Coach McClure, if nothing else, deserved the decency of proper notice and an honorable exit from a lifetime of service to Campbell High School,” according to the petition. “The callous removal of these dedicated, decorated and servant leaders is a loss of over 71 years of service for this community.”