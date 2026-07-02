Community centers to serve as cooling stations across DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — As extreme heat continues across metro Atlanta, DeKalb County officials are rolling out plans to help residents, including those experiencing homelessness, stay safe.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said all county community centers will be used as cooling centers during the hot weather.

“These centers will provide a safe cool space, as well as water, but also we will be providing wrap-around services at all of our cooling stations,” Cochran-Johnson said.

Community day centers in the county will remain open, but their primary function will now be to serve as cooling centers.

“The wrap-around services we will provide, will include housing, as well as health screenings, employment resources, and other services that are designed to assist some of DeKalb County’s most vulnerable residents,” Cochran-Johnson said.

The county is also waiving admission fees for public pools to help residents beat the heat and is allowing some county employees more flexibility to work from home during the hot weather.