Commissioners approve new student housing near Kennesaw State University

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County commissioners have approved a new student housing development near Kennesaw State University’s main campus.

Cobb County officials said the project is expected to bring a 588-bed complex with 200 housing units to the site of two existing office buildings.

Commissioners voted to approve the redevelopment despite concerns about traffic in the area.

Two commissioners voted against the proposal, citing increased traffic along Chastain Center Boulevard, which has no second outlet for drivers.

The new development is expected to serve students attending Kennesaw State University.