Commissioners approve measure prohibiting roadside sales of pets in metro Atlanta county

By WSB Radio News Staff
COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County commissioners approved a new measure that would ban roadside sales of pets including dogs, kittens and rabbits.

Cobb County Animal Services Director Steve Hammond says the animals aren’t always taken care of.

“It gives us a tool to go after those backyard breeders they don’t always have the healthiest of animals for sale,” he said.

Under the new ordinance, animal control officers and police officers will be able to enforce the measure.

Cobb County is the 17th local government to impose these restrictions.

