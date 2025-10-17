Comcast to cut 240 jobs at Cobb County offices by the end of the year

COBB COUNTY, GA — Comcast plans to lay off about 240 employees at its offices at The Battery Atlanta by the end of the year, according to a filing with the state.

The company says the job cuts are tied to organizational changes within its Central Division, which is scheduled to shut down in 2026. Comcast says many of the affected employees will be considered for other positions within the company, while those who do not transition will receive severance packages.

Despite the layoffs, Comcast says the changes will not impact its Big South region operations or the company’s technology and infrastructure investments in metro Atlanta.

The telecommunications company says employees impacted by the cuts are being notified.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story