The Colonnade, one of Atlanta’s oldest restaurants, is for sale for $975,000

ATLANTA — An Atlanta institution that’s been around for nearly 100 years is on the market.

The Colonnade restaurant off Cheshire Bridge Road is up for sale, according to an announcement from The Shumacher Group. The restaurant real estate brokers listed it as a “keep or convert” sale for the new owners.

The Colonnade first opened in 1927 in a white-columns house off Lindbergh and Piedmont until it moved in 1962 to its current spot. Paul Jones purchased the restaurant from Jack Clark in 1979 and Jones’ daughter Jodi and her husband David Stallings run it today.

The Shumacher Group listing did not say why the Stallings have decided to sell the Colonnade.

The Colonnade can seat up to 300 people and includes space for private events and includes a full bar and lounge. The current sale price is listed at $975,000.

The restaurant, like many others across Atlanta and the country, struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners faced the real possibility of having to shut down the restaurant. A loyal customer set up a GoFundMe to help the owners out. The account raised over $120,000.

“The fact that they’ve supported us like they have, and the outpouring of love and generosity, is amazing to me,” Jodi Stallings said.