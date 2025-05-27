Local

College Park police investigating after multiple cars broken into at extended stay parking lot

By WSB Radio News Staff
More than 20 cars broken into at College Park hotel, police investigating
By WSB Radio News Staff

COLLEGE PARK, GA — College park police are investigating after more than 25 vehicles were broken into at the Ramada Inn by Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The hotel offers an extended stay parking lot for people flying out.

One traveler, Marcel Lewis, said he paid about $50 to park his car here for a week.

When he returned, he said that his windows were busted out and his stuff inside was gone. Lewis says the thieves got away with registration papers and expensive sunglasses.

College Park police said it’s unclear if any weapons were stolen or if any cars were taken.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance cameras in the area.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!