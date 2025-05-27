College Park police investigating after multiple cars broken into at extended stay parking lot

COLLEGE PARK, GA — College park police are investigating after more than 25 vehicles were broken into at the Ramada Inn by Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The hotel offers an extended stay parking lot for people flying out.

One traveler, Marcel Lewis, said he paid about $50 to park his car here for a week.

When he returned, he said that his windows were busted out and his stuff inside was gone. Lewis says the thieves got away with registration papers and expensive sunglasses.

College Park police said it’s unclear if any weapons were stolen or if any cars were taken.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance cameras in the area.