College Park EMS driver sentenced in 2023 rape case involving sleeping woman

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A College Park EMS driver has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of raping a woman who had fallen asleep in her car on Glenwood Road in March 2023.

According to prosecutors, 47-year-old Bruce Andre Hines approached the woman while she was asleep in her vehicle. He told her that police had received a report about a person sleeping in a car, but claimed he had canceled the call to prevent her from going to jail.

Authorities say Hines then moved both the woman’s car and his emergency vehicle to an abandoned parking lot. The woman later testified that she fell asleep again and woke up to Hines sexually assaulting her inside her vehicle.

A DeKalb County jury found Hines guilty, and he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.