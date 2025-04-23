Collection sites set to open in metro Atlanta for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

ATLANTA — As Saturday marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, several drop-off locations are being set up for free to help people dispose of unwanted and unused prescription drugs.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is sponsored by the DEA.

The purpose is to prevent them from being flushed and contaminating the water supply or ending up in the wrong hands.

Several collection sites will open April 26 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. around the metro Atlanta area.

The Kennesaw City Hall will open a collection site located at 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave. between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.