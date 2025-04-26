Collection sites open in metro Atlanta for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

ATLANTA — Several collection sites are opening for anyone who wishes to dispose of unused and unwanted prescription drugs during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day sponsored by the DEA.

The purpose is to prevent them from being flushed and contaminating the water supply or ending up in the wrong hands.

Attendees can bring expired or unwanted drugs, and they will be collected and safely disposed of with no questions asked.

The Kennesaw City Hall will open a collection site located at 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave. between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Lilburn, Fayetteville and several other metro Atlanta police departments will also open collection sites.

The Fayetteville Police Department will be hosting their DEA National Drug Take Back from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 760 Jimmie Mayfield Blvd.

“There is also a secure drug collection box, located inside the lobby of the Police Department, which is available during normal office hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Fayetteville police officials said.

For more information and drop-off locations, visit the DEA website here.