Cold, windy weather expected across metro Atlanta on Friday

ATLANTA — Much colder air is on the way for most of metro Atlanta.
WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards is tracking the timing of a cold front that moved into Georgia Wednesday night.
>> Read the latest content from WSB’s Christina Edwards here
Here’s what you need to know:
- More cold weather is expected to move through Georgia later Friday into Saturday morning, with a chance for flurries/snow showers
- Best chance of flurries/snow showers is in the mountains where a dusting is possible in scattered locations
- Cold, windy weather will be here to stay on Saturday
- Temperatures should warm back up a bit for New Year’s Eve Sunday, with highs in the 50s
>> Download the WSB Radio App to stay up to date on the weather in your area here
©2023 Cox Media Group