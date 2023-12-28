ATLANTA — Much colder air is on the way for most of metro Atlanta.

WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards is tracking the timing of a cold front that moved into Georgia Wednesday night.

Cold, windy weather expected across metro Atlanta on Friday (NWS Atlanta)

Cold, windy weather expected across metro Atlanta on Friday (NWS Atlanta)

>> Read the latest content from WSB’s Christina Edwards here

Cold, windy weather expected across metro Atlanta on Friday (NWS Atlanta)

Cold, windy weather expected across metro Atlanta on Friday (NWS Atlanta)

Here’s what you need to know:

More cold weather is expected to move through Georgia later Friday into Saturday morning, with a chance for flurries/snow showers

Best chance of flurries/snow showers is in the mountains where a dusting is possible in scattered locations

Cold, windy weather will be here to stay on Saturday

Temperatures should warm back up a bit for New Year’s Eve Sunday, with highs in the 50s

Cold, windy weather expected across metro Atlanta on Friday (NWS Atlanta)

>> Download the WSB Radio App to stay up to date on the weather in your area here

©2023 Cox Media Group