Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Atlanta is lifted but stifling heat and humidity remain

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s air quality is vastly improved Wednesday, as the smoke from the Canadian wildfires moves out of the area.

However, while the smoke is gone, oppressive heat and humidity will remain in the metro area for the next several days.

Temperatures will remain hot and humid Wednesday and into Thursday with temperatures in the low to mid-90s in most areas.

When the humidity is factored in, it will feel over 100 degrees in some areas.

Your best chance for relief from the heat will be Saturday when rain could move it and high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.

