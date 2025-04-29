Coca-Cola outperforms expectations, predicts minimal tariff disruption

ATLANTA — Atlanta based Coca-Cola reported better than expected earnings for the first quarter, even as revenue dipped slightly compared to the same period last year.

The beverage giant said its revenue declined 2% to just over $11 billion for the January to March period, aligning with Wall Street forecasts. Despite the drop, net income rose 5%, reaching approximately $3.3 billion.

Coca-Cola also addressed concerns over tariffs, noting that the impact on its business is expected to be “manageable.”

The company credited its performance to ongoing consumer demand and strong operational execution across global markets.