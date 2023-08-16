Cobb Sheriff’s Office K9 honored at memorial service

It was a final goodbye to Athos.

In Marietta Tuesday, the canine’s human colleagues honored the K9 for his law enforcement service.

Athos died of complications from cancer on July 18th at seven years old.

Service honoring K9 Athos (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Athos’ partner and handler, deputy Anita Lucas-Dykstra, said, “We built our bond on trust and a deep emotional connection. Athos was more than my partner; he was my best friend and my family. He was the nose and eyes that I didn’t have.”

Athos with his handler and partner (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

The Cobb Sheriff’s Office says Athos joined the department in late 2017, the first German Shepherd in its K9 unit.

He’s credited with finding several people and evidence in his career. One notable assignment – finding a missing 10-year-old autistic boy who’d run away from home in June.

Memorial service for Cobb Co. S.O. K9 Athos (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

“K9 Athos was a beloved deputy of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office,” said Col. Ryan Mehling. “He will be missed by us all.”

©2023 Cox Media Group