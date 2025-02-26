Cobb medical examiner’s office identifies 57 sets of cremains recovered from abandoned funeral home

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office has now identified 57 sets of cremains recovered from a fire at an abandoned funeral home last year.
The Norman Medford Peden Funeral Home and Crematory had gone out of business and was about to be foreclosed on when the fire happened.
“We hope to provide answers to any family with lingering questions about a loved one’s passing,” said Cobb County Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Gulledge. “Our office has worked tirelessly to identify these cremains using various methods, and we are committed to reuniting them with their families.”
Cobb County Spokesperson Ross Cavitt says, “The medical examiner’s office is aware that this funeral home did a lot of work with indigent burials, so we’re not sure how much of a response we’re going to get from this list, but we wanted to put it out just in case.”
The following are the names associated with cremains recovered from Medford-Peden Funeral Home:
- Ronald G. Blackwell
- Georgia Catherine Bloomberg
- John Burke
- Ruth Clark
- Nathan Cleaton
- Tommy Crews
- Linwood Curley
- Baby Currington
- Vincent Ralph Desantis
- Mark Disbro
- Ronald Downie
- Infant Dillan Ray Edwards
- Ronald Anthony Erdody
- Faith Fitzpatrick
- Stanley Fowler
- Wanda June Fraiser
- Judy Funderbunk
- Virginia M. Gloger
- Mildred H. Grosse
- Janice Neil Hay
- Baby Kendall E. Hines
- Joan Hines
- Robert Loyd Huebner
- Marie Karlita Jefferson
- Angeline Jordan
- William Henry Kennedy
- James Edward Landford
- Janice Lisica
- Willie Norris Long
- Albert Dean Low
- Evelyn Lyon
- Lisa Ann Magana
- Terrie Martin
- John H. Mathews
- Janeka Mealing
- James Denver Moon
- Betty Motycha
- Angel Muhammed
- Glenn V. Pace
- Michael Piper
- Jeffrey Allen Reibly
- Richard Robinson
- Jessica Rogers
- James H. Rogers
- William Ruark
- Mary Silvas
- Monique Skinner
- Elinor Ruth Spalten
- Dorian C. Standford
- William Starkey
- Irene Marron Stearns
- Juanita B. Stout
- Marjahnna Syph
- Sheila Tollison
- Kenneth Wilford
- Herbert Clay Wood
- Palma Woodbridge