Cobb medical examiner’s office identifies 57 sets of cremains recovered from abandoned funeral home

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office has now identified 57 sets of cremains recovered from a fire at an abandoned funeral home last year.

The Norman Medford Peden Funeral Home and Crematory had gone out of business and was about to be foreclosed on when the fire happened.

“We hope to provide answers to any family with lingering questions about a loved one’s passing,” said Cobb County Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Gulledge. “Our office has worked tirelessly to identify these cremains using various methods, and we are committed to reuniting them with their families.”

Cobb County Spokesperson Ross Cavitt says, “The medical examiner’s office is aware that this funeral home did a lot of work with indigent burials, so we’re not sure how much of a response we’re going to get from this list, but we wanted to put it out just in case.”

The following are the names associated with cremains recovered from Medford-Peden Funeral Home: