Cobb homeowner says he paid landscape contract in full; nearly a year later, job still isn’t done

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It was supposed to take 10 days and cost $27,000 for a full backyard landscape remodel.

However, it was nearly a year ago now that the work should have been completed at Jarred Lee’s Cobb County home and his backyard is a giant mess.

Lee estimates the work is only 25% completed, even though he paid 100% of the $27,000 he agreed to in the contract with landscaper SS Green Builds.

“I gave them all the money that was scheduled for within those 10 days and here we are,” Lee told Channel 2′s consumer investigator reporter Justin Gray.

“It’s a mess. Nothing is done. It’s been almost a year,” he continued.

The contract with SS Green Builds was for a full backyard remodel, signed in July 2022.

“They come out, less than 30 minutes a week, usually,” Lee said.

SS Green Builds demanded more money to complete the project.

In a text message to Lee, the company’s owner Sarah Hampton wrote, “What you fail to understand is we did complete the work your money paid for. It wasn’t enough. The job was underbid.”

“To say that they wanted more money to come out and complete the work I already paid for just seemed absurd to me,” Lee said.

Hampton and SS Green Builds declined an on-camera, zoom, or phone interview but told Channel 2 Action News in an email:

“Mr. Lee paid for and received $27,000 worth of material and labor. At the time, I was still a new company and unfortunately, my salesman greatly underestimated the amount of material needed to finish the project. Being a new and small business owner, I was unable to rectify the situation in-house or on my own despite my best efforts of doing so.”

Hampton continued that Lee’s complaints are “a campaign to extort my company.”

“I don’t feel as though their miscalculations and their underbidding should fall back on me,” Lee said.

Lee’s contract with SS Green Builds requires he goes through arbitration for any legal case.

He has filed the paperwork to begin that arbitration process.

