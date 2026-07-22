Cobb Democrats criticize Trump’s visit to Wheeler High School

COBB COUNTY, GA — Ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to Wheeler High School on Wednesday, Cobb County Democratic leaders criticized the event during a virtual news conference.

Participants said a public high school is not an appropriate setting for what they described as a partisan event and argued Republicans do not represent the values of Cobb County.

Georgia House candidate Dr. Michelle Schreiner said, “This event is an attempt to distract from the fact that Donald Trump, Rick Jackson, and Georgia Republicans, haven’t helped families afford groceries this week, pay for childcare, or take a sick child to the doctor.”

State Rep. Lisa Campbell said she is concerned about the impact of education funding cuts in Georgia.

“This is having a real effect and decimating vital funding for Cobb students and students across the state rely on. In Georgia this specifically means an estimated loss of around $3 billion,” Campbell said.

Campbell also said, “Freezing the school funding, continuing to reverse civil rights protections, reducing Medicaid which will hurt children with disabilities and those living in poverty.”

Georgia Senate candidate Darcy Castro said she believes the appearance should not become a political event at a public school.

“This shouldn’t morph into a political rally for the administration which it feels like it already has with the invites to Republican candidates. That seems more appropriate for a non public school setting,” Castro said.

Castro also expressed concern about the president’s remarks.

“If he veers off script to his usual rants and name calling, that is something as a mother, that I am extremely uncomfortable with. Especially with our Cobb schools as a backdrop,” Castro said.

President Trump is expected to speak at Wheeler High School at 3 p.m.