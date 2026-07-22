President Trump visiting Cobb County today to promote Trump Accounts

COBB COUNTY, GA — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Cobb County on Wednesday for an event at Wheeler High School promoting his new “Trump Accounts” savings program.

According to the president’s public schedule, Trump is expected to arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base aboard Air Force One around 1 p.m. He will then travel to Wheeler High School, where he is expected to deliver remarks at about 3 p.m.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Collins and Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson are expected to join the president at the event.

The visit will mark Trump’s second trip to Georgia this year. He previously attended a political rally in Rome in February.

The president’s afternoon visit is expected to cause traffic delays in the Cobb County area.

WSB’s 24-Hour Traffic Team will provide updates on any road closures.