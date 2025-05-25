Cobb County woman wanted after pets found in deplorable conditions

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities say she abandoned her pets in filthy living conditions, resulting in the death of a reptile.

Investigators say 24-year-old Destiny Jackson left a cat, a dog, and a reptile in what Cobb County Animal Services described as deplorable conditions. While the reptile did not survive, officials say the cat and dog have since recovered and were adopted into new homes.

Jackson is currently wanted by authorities. Cobb County Animal Services Director Steve Hammond urges her to come forward.

“The best thing that she can do at this point is turn herself in to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department” Hammond said.

Officials say Destiny Jackson has not yet been located.