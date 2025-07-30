Local

Cobb County woman charged with animal cruelty after dog found with burns in hot truck bed

By WSB Radio News Staff
Dog hot truck Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police say she left her dog in a hot truck bed for at least 10 hours, resulting in serious injuries.

According to authorities, the dog was confined in a metal crate in the back of a pickup truck parked at a motel. Officers on patrol noticed the animal in distress and discovered it suffering from first-degree burns. They say the dog’s paws were burned and it was unable to stand.

Investigators estimate the temperature inside the truck bed reached 120 degrees, while outside temperatures were in the 90s.

The dog is now being treated and cared for by Cobb County Animal Services. The owner has not been publicly identified.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

