Cobb County Sheriff’s Office employee fired, charged with child molestation

COBB COUNTY, GA — An employee of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated and arrested following allegations of child sexual abuse.

Ivan Munoz, who had worked with the department since 2000 as a criminal justice specialist, was taken into custody early Wednesday and booked into the Cobb County Jail. He is facing two counts of aggravated child molestation and is currently being held without bond.

Sheriff Craig Owens confirmed the termination and expressed strong condemnation of the charges. He states, “After being briefed on the investigation and pending charges, I immediately terminated this individual’s employment,” Owens said in a statement. “These are particularly egregious charges, and his behavior goes against everything we stand for in law enforcement. We must do everything we can to stop the victimization of innocent children.”

The Marietta Police Department is leading the ongoing investigation.

No additional details regarding the alleged incidents have been released.