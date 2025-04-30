Cobb County schools remove American Psycho from library shelves

COBB COUNTY, GA — American Psycho, the controversial 1991 novel by Bret Easton Ellis, is the latest book to be removed from Cobb County School District libraries as part of the district’s ongoing book review process.

The novel, described as a black comedy horror story, follows the double life of Patrick Bateman, an investment banker by day and a serial killer by night. The book gained renewed attention after its 2000 film adaptation starring Christian Bale.

A district spokesperson confirmed the removal in a statement, saying, “For those who support sexually explicit content being made available to minors, we encourage the local library or the bookstore.” The district added that the book will no longer be accessible to students in its schools.

The removal of American Psycho brings the total number of books pulled from Cobb school libraries to 36 since September 2023.

The district has not specified what triggered the latest review but emphasized its commitment to age-appropriate materials in school settings.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story