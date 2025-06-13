Cobb County Schools chooses to not invest in specialized storage for cell phones

COBB COUNTY, GA — Ahead of a new statewide ban on cell phone usage for K-8th grade students, one metro school district says they won’t be spending money to comply with the new law.

Cobb County Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale says the district will not purchase specialized pouches or lockers for students to put their phones into during the school day.

“The storage place is going to be in a student’s backpack, or purse, or pocketbook.”

A new state law allows districts to tailor the policy to their needs and exempts school issued devices which Ragsdale says is important.

“As we know, technology plays a huge role in the curriculum in the teaching and learning going on in each classroom.”

The new law takes effect in July of 2026.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.