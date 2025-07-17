Cobb County School District announces new tech academy campus

COBB COUNTY, GA — A thriving career-focused program in Cobb County is expanding due to overwhelming demand. The Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy (CITA) has officially broken ground on its second campus, this one located at Allatoona High School.

According to district officials, applications for the original Osborne High campus more than doubled in the first year, from 300 to 669.

“This shows the need for a secondary facility that we’re getting ready to open here in Allatoona,” said Dr. Tiffany Barney, Director of CITA, in a district-released video.

The new campus is expected to be ready for the 2026-27 school year and will offer expanded opportunities in career, technical, and agricultural education. Cobb County Superintendent Chris Ragsdale emphasized the importance of diverse career pathways, stating, “Students are understanding you don’t necessarily have to go to the four-year college to get an awesome career and make great money.”

The expansion reflects growing state-level support for programs that prepare students for life after high school. Governor Brian Kemp and other leaders have voiced strong support for hands-on, real-world education initiatives like CITA.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story