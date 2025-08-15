Local

Cobb County school bus involved in three-vehicle crash; no students hurt

By WSB Radio News Staff
Crash involving school bus in Cobb County South Cobb Drive and Pearl Street (Georgia Department of Transportation)
COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County school bus carrying 30 students was involved in a three-vehicle crash Friday morning on South Cobb Drive, fortunately none of the children were injured.

The collision happened at the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Pearl Street, just west of Dobbins Air Force Base between Marietta and Smyrna. Police say a Jeep struck the bus, causing the Jeep to flip onto its side. A third vehicle was also damaged.

The driver of the Jeep was cited for running a red light. Authorities have not released details on any injuries to the drivers of the other vehicles.

A portion of South Cobb Drive was closed while police investigated and cleared debris from the scene.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story

