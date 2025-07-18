Local

Cobb County School Board votes to end live broadcast of public comments, sparking debates

By WSB Radio News Staff
COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County School Board has voted to stop broadcasting public comments during its meetings, drawing sharp criticism from parents and community members who say the move undermines transparency and accountability.

The board passed the measure in a narrow 4-3 vote. While public comments will still be allowed in person, they will now only be heard by board members and those physically present at the meeting.

Cobb County Superintendent Chris Ragsdale emphasized that the change won’t affect the opportunity for residents to speak. “The comment section will still remain,” he said. “There will be no change in the time allotted for speakers.”

Supporters of the decision argue it will help protect speakers from online harassment. However, many parents and critics see it differently.

“This isn’t about logistics or liability,” one parent said during the meeting. “It’s about silencing dissent.”

Another speaker added, “This is not a technical issue, this is not a minor procedural question, it’s a matter of transparency, accountability, accessibility, and trust.”

Critics say the new policy eliminates public accountability.

WSB’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story

