Cobb County Police mourn loss of officer killed in car crash

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Anthony Cantoral, who was killed in a weekend car crash while off duty. Police described the tragedy as a “heartbreaking loss.”

According to a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page, details surrounding the fatal crash remain limited. It is unclear when the accident occurred or what caused it.

Just days before his passing, Cantoral had been recognized as First Responder of the Month by the nonprofit organization Building Strong Horizons in honor of his dedication to serving and protecting the community.

In their statement, the department highlighted Cantoral’s commitment to his work and expressed deep sorrow over his passing.

“The Cobb County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own,” the post read.

As they grieve, the department said it is focused on supporting Cantoral’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

WSB’s Daphne Young contributed to this story