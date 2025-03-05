Local

Cobb County Police investigate two deadly pedestrian crashes

By WSB Radio News Staff
Man killed in hit-and-run on South Gordon Road (WSB-TV Viewer)
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY Ga. — Authorities are investigating two separate fatal pedestrian crashes in Cobb County, including a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 39-year-old man.

The first incident occurred Sunday evening on South Gordon Road, where police say Roy Maddox was walking on the sidewalk when a vehicle hit him and fled the scene, killing Maddox.

Local resident Justin Blan, who witnessed the aftermath, described the area as hazardous for pedestrians. “It’s kind of treated like a highway zone,” he told Channel 2 Action News. “Being here for a long period of time, I have lost a couple of dogs.”

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the crash to contact Cobb County Police.

The second fatal pedestrian accident happened Tuesday morning near The Battery Atlanta, also in Cobb County. Unlike the hit-and-run case, the driver in this incident remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

