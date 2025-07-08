Cobb County opens public hearings on $1.3 billion budget proposal

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County is holding the first of three public hearings today on its proposed $1.3 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The hearing began at 9 a.m. and will give residents a chance to weigh in on the spending plan, which includes employee raises, steady tax rates, and a slight reduction in water transfer fees.

The proposed budget reflects a 3.8% increase over last year and offers county employees raises ranging from 2 to 5 percent. Property tax rates would remain flat under the plan, while the water transfer rate is set to drop by one percent.

Initial concerns about a $7 million shortfall were eased thanks to higher-than-expected tax revenues and lower-than-projected health care costs.

Two additional public hearings are scheduled ahead of the final vote by the Board of Commissioners on July 22.