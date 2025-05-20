Cobb County mother charged with cruelty to children after her child ingested THC

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County mother is charged with cruelty to children after her 2-year-old was found to have ingested THC.

According to police, Dysanti Bethea dropped her child off at Sunbrook Academy on Hicks Road and the staff there noticed something was wrong with the toddler, who was unresponsive, but breathing.

They tried calling the mom, but couldn’t get her.

Staff called 911 and the child was rushed to the hospital which is where doctors discovered the THC in the child’s system. The child survived.

Bethea is charged with felony cruelty to children.

Dr. Pip Spandorfer, a pediatrician in Sandy Springs, says THC exposure in children can be deadly.

“Those symptoms can range from unresponsiveness, low blood pressure, poor respirations, and in severe cases can even be fatal,” Spandorfer said.