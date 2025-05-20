Local

Cobb County mother charged with cruelty to children after her child ingested THC

By WSB Radio News Staff
A woman is facing charges after she stole over $14,000 worth of underwear from two malls in Arizona during multiple occurrences at the end of last year into 2024.
Cobb County mother charged with cruelty to children after her child ingested THC (blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County mother is charged with cruelty to children after her 2-year-old was found to have ingested THC.

According to police, Dysanti Bethea dropped her child off at Sunbrook Academy on Hicks Road and the staff there noticed something was wrong with the toddler, who was unresponsive, but breathing.

They tried calling the mom, but couldn’t get her.

Staff called 911 and the child was rushed to the hospital which is where doctors discovered the THC in the child’s system. The child survived.

Bethea is charged with felony cruelty to children.

Dr. Pip Spandorfer, a pediatrician in Sandy Springs, says THC exposure in children can be deadly.

“Those symptoms can range from unresponsiveness, low blood pressure, poor respirations, and in severe cases can even be fatal,” Spandorfer said.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!