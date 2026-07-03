Cobb County mother charged after children found alone in unsafe conditions

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County mother is facing child cruelty charges after authorities say she left her children alone inside a home in unsafe and unclean conditions.

Officers said the children, ages 2, 6, and 7, were found unattended at a home on June 18. Officials said it is unclear how long the children were left alone.

The mother, identified as Betzy Aguilar, was arrested. She faces cruelty to children and reckless conduct charges.

The children were later placed in the care of a relative.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.