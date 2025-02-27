Cobb County man sentenced to life for deadly arson

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County man has been sentenced to life in prison for setting a house on fire, killing his girlfriend’s mother and grandmother in March 2023.

Prosecutors say Andrea Nall and Michelle LaCroix were courageous women who tried to protect their 19-year-old daughter and granddaughter from an ongoing pattern of domestic abuse.

A jury convicted 32-year-old Robert Colt Smith guilty on multiple charges, including felony murder, after he set fire to a vehicle outside Nall’s home following a violent assault on his girlfriend. The flames quickly spread to the house, claiming the lives of both women along with eight pets.

Smith has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms plus an additional 20 years in prison.