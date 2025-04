COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man was sentenced to life in prison after agents uncovered more than 100 videos he created that depicted repeated acts of sex abuse.

Investigators say 20-year-old Cooper Hamilton secretly took photos of a child and shared them on the dark web.

Many of the videos were recorded between 2020 and November of 2023, officials add.

Hamilton plead guilty to 25 charges of aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.