Cobb County man get life in prison for murder of his girlfriend

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County man gets life in prison on February 5 for the murder of his girlfriend one year ago.

42-year-old Charles Franklin Cook is found guilty in the January 2024 death of 44-year-old Melinda Colleen Jolly.

Cook fled to Florida before Jolly was found dead in their Marietta home. He had previously been arrested for picking up Jolly’s 4-year-old twins from school while driving under the influence.

“We are committed to seeking justice for the victims of violence in Cobb County,” said District Attorney Sonya F. Allen. “This case is a tragic reminder of the importance of protecting those who are most vulnerable, and we hope today’s conviction brings some measure of closure to the family affected by this senseless loss.”