Cobb County leaders meet to address school impact of apartment growth

COBB COUNTY, GA — A meeting is set for this afternoon in Cobb County as local leaders address growing concerns over the impact of apartment developments in the school district.

The meeting follows sharp criticism from Cobb County School Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, who recently accused the county commission and its municipalities of approving too many apartment complexes without properly considering how they affect local schools.

“The last thing we can afford is for the statement: ‘Oh, if we had only known’ to be used as an excuse when we hit the wall,” Ragsdale said during a recent school board meeting.

In response, Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid called for today’s meeting, emphasizing the need for collaboration.

“No one here in the county should feel as if our county is not working best for them; and that includes our students that are living in multi-family as well,” Cupid said.

A study by the school district found Cobb County has added more apartment housing since 2006 than any other metro Atlanta county.

The stakeholder meeting is expected to include representatives from the school district, county commission, and city governments.

