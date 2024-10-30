Cobb County issues guides by mail due to errors in printing polling locations

MARIETTA - Cobb County voters are receiving Voter Guides by mail this week. That is because Cobb Elections has identified incorrectly printed polling locations for two precincts in the guide, according to a recent press release.

The affected precincts are Acworth 1C and Roswell 02.

The correct polling location for Acworth 1C is the North Cobb Senior Center at 3900 S. Main Street, Acworth, GA 30101.

The correct polling location for Roswell 02 is Mt. Zion Methodist Church at 1770 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30062.

“We regret this error and are working to distribute the correct information via social media, our website, and the media,” said Elections Director Tate Fall. “Additionally, poll workers at the incorrectly listed locations will be ready to direct voters to the correct locations on Nov. 5. We encourage all voters to double-check their My Voter Page (mvp.sos.ga.gov) before heading out to vote on Election Day.”

These mailers were not part of a state mandate, but an educational initiative approved earlier this year in a contingency package for the general election. They were a component of the county’s Strategic Plan to “enhance voter education to inform citizens about early voting, referenda, sample ballots, and registration.”