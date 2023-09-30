Cobb County high school band director passes away

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A high school band director has suddenly passed away.

Madison Argo was the current band director at Wheeler High School in Cobb County.

Cobb County Schools Instrumental Director Christopher Ferrell announced that Argo passed away on Thursday night.

“It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I share that our friend, colleague and fellow Cobb County band director, Madison Argo passed away last evening. Madison is an incredible spirit and was a great educator and leader of the Wheeler High School Bands. I join with his friends, family, and students in sharing their sorrow and grief. Please keep the Wheeler High School band family and Madison’s family and friends in your hearts,” Ferrell said.

The school’s PTSA also remembered Argo and his “positive impact on the lives of so many students.”

Argo served as drum major for the Auburn University Marching Band in 2012 and 2013.

Marching Band Director Dr. Corey Spurlin remembered him as “one of the most outstanding students I have had the pleasure of working with.”

After graduating from Auburn University, Argo served as Associate Director of Bands at Whitewater High School in Fayetteville, Ga. before getting his master’s degree from Ball State University.

He later served as band director at Rowlett High School in Dallas, Texas before coming back to Wheeler High School.

There is no word on how Argo passed away.