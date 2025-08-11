Cobb County expected to vote on adding pickleball courts at Oregon Park in Marietta

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County is expected to vote on whether to approve funds for new pickleball courts at Oregon Park in Marietta.

The park, located on Hamilton Road, currently has six pickle ball courts on-site.

Commissioners will take up a proposal Tuesday to spend $850,000 to add four more courts bringing to total to 10 courts.

County officials expect the proposal to pass.

The money will also be used to improve handicapped access and a new restroom facility.

The park has a variety of other recreational facilities including escape rooms, baseball fields, picnic pavilions, batting cages, tennis courts, concession building, walking trail, playground, and a disc golf course.