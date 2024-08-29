Cobb County Dunkin’ franchise manager accused of stealing customers’ credit cards

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A manager who worked at a Dunkin’ franchise in Cobb County has been fired and is facing felony charges.

Two women who are regular customers at Dunkin’ on South Cobb Drive in Smyrna said they discovered transactions on their credit card accounts that they never made.

Mohammed Alam is facing card theft and fraud charges.

Police arrested him at a store where he was accused of using the stolen credit cards.

“I was really sad. It wasn’t just me that was hurt it was the community because from the looks of it, a lot of people felt the same way I did. They felt like he was a great guy. He was really great to work with in the drive-through and really nice and we all felt betrayed,” said Morgan Mansfield, who filed a police report.

“Please make sure you receive that credit card back because I was distracted. Sometimes these people do a good job of keeping you distracted and they hold onto your card and you are out of there. You’re just trying to get on with the rest of your day,” said Kyra Harris who is a victim.

“You’re getting your food, you’re making sure everything is correct and you don’t even realize you don’t have your card back,” Mansfield said.

According to an arrest warrant and two police reports, Alam is accused of using stolen credits at various stores including a Kroger, Walmart, and Best Buy.

Security camera video from the Best Buy on Cobb Parkway along with help from Harris, helped police identify Alam.

“When they pulled up the footage I said oh my gosh that is definitely the man that works at Dunkin,” Harris said.

Mansfield said she noticed transactions she didn’t make at multiple stores in Cobb County.

Alam is facing credit theft and fraud charges from Harris’ case.

Police are still investigating Mansfield’s case.

Both victims are speaking out about their experience hoping others don’t fall victim.

“Definitely set alerts. I did not have alerts so I would say set alerts and use Apple Pay as much as you can. Just be very cautious and pay attention,” Mansfield said.

“Please make sure you receive that credit card back,” Harris said.

The Smyrna police department is urging customers to contact their agency if they used their card at the South Cobb Drive Dunkin’ location and notice fraudulent activity on their account.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred at our franchised location in Smyrna, GA. The franchisee terminated the employee and is cooperating with police in their investigation. We defer any further comment to the local police department as it’s still an active investigation,” A Dunkin’ spokesperson said.



