Cobb County detainee dies at hospital after recurring health challenges

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County detainee in custody since December died on Monday after going to the hospital for treatment of a recurring medical problem.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Brian Winnie died Monday afternoon after being taken to the hospital for treatment at Wellstar Cobb Medical Center on July 23. He remained there until he died on July 29.

The sheriff’s office said Winnie was arrested for felony theft by taking in December 2023, and was given a medical screening when he was booked into the county jail.

Winnie’s medical records “indicated he was facing a recurring, serious health challenge,” and that while in custody, CCSO said he was “routinely transported to the hospital for treatment.”

The sheriff’s office said Winnie’s family was aware of his health condition and made medical decisions on his behalf while he was in custody.



