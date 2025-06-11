Cobb County considers new cybersecurity role after data breach

COBB COUNTY, GA — In the wake of a significant cyberattack earlier this year, Cobb County officials are considering the creation of a new Network Security Administrator position within the county’s Information Technology Services Department.

The proposal was discussed during a recent county commission meeting, where some residents voiced support, while also criticizing the timing of the move.

“We could have done this a while ago and wouldn’t have this problem. I applaud you for at least moving, but it’s a little too late,” said resident Tracey Stevenson. “Nothing like building a fence after you let the cows out of the barn.”

The cyberattack, which was confirmed earlier this year, may have compromised sensitive personal data, including names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license or state ID numbers, and financial account information of both county employees and individuals who have received county services.

If approved, the new position would focus on strengthening Cobb County’s network defenses and preventing future breaches.

No final decision has been made, but county leaders say the role is a key part of improving IT security moving forward.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story