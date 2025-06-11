Local

Cobb County considers new cybersecurity role after data breach

By WSB Radio News Staff
Deepfake concept ,Facial tracking, detection and recognition technology, Security system. Cyber security and Security password login online concept.
cybersecurity (phimprapha - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — In the wake of a significant cyberattack earlier this year, Cobb County officials are considering the creation of a new Network Security Administrator position within the county’s Information Technology Services Department.

The proposal was discussed during a recent county commission meeting, where some residents voiced support, while also criticizing the timing of the move.

“We could have done this a while ago and wouldn’t have this problem. I applaud you for at least moving, but it’s a little too late,” said resident Tracey Stevenson. “Nothing like building a fence after you let the cows out of the barn.”

The cyberattack, which was confirmed earlier this year, may have compromised sensitive personal data, including names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license or state ID numbers, and financial account information of both county employees and individuals who have received county services.

If approved, the new position would focus on strengthening Cobb County’s network defenses and preventing future breaches.

No final decision has been made, but county leaders say the role is a key part of improving IT security moving forward.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!