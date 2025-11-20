Local

Cobb County commissioners to vote on ordinance addressing homeless encampments

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County commissioners will vote Thursday night on an ordinance addressing homeless encampments in the county.

The measure would allow Cobb police officers to remove encampments from private property even without the owner’s permission.

“I just think it will help our police be more compassionate, but also more resources for them to try to combat this problem,” says Commissioner Joann Birrel.

Advocates say the effort is about safety.

The vote is scheduled for the 6 p.m. commissioner’s meeting.

