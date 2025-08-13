Local

Cobb County commissioners approve purchase of 12 acre site for new E-911 center

By WSB Radio News Staff
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A new E-911 center aimed to improve services for employees and residents is coming to Cobb County.

Cobb County commissioners approved the $1.5 million purchase of a 12-acre site on Macland Road to house the new E-911 center.

Commissioner Monique Sheffield says the new center will provide better services for 911 employees and county residents.

Officials say costs for the new center will be paid for with funding from the 2022 Splost.

“Residents deserve the very best that Cobb County has to offer,” Sheffield said.

Cobb County also recently transitioned to a new high-tech 911 system known as Next Generation 911, a move officials say will significantly enhance emergency response and communication.

The upgraded system allows for more accurate call routing, meaning callers will be connected to the correct dispatch center faster. It also enables residents to send not just voice calls and text messages, but also photos and videos to dispatchers.

