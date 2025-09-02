Cobb County Commission puts pause on new RaceTrac near historic site

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Cobb County planning commission has put on hold a vote on rezoning a historic property at the corner of Bells Ferry Road and Barrett Parkway.

RaceTrac’s bid to put a gas station and convenience store on the site of the former McAffee House was greeted by neighborhood opposition, even some from a former police officer from the area.

The McAffee House has since been moved to Cherokee County.

Residents of the area like Erin Quackenbuch don’t want a gas station convenience store next to a KinderCare and across from Bells Ferry Elementary School.

“The current traffic study does not take into consideration the additional 600 homes that are currently being built on Bells Ferry or the additional traffic that will result from the expansion of the elementary school,” says Erin Quackenbuch.

Students at the school expressed concerns about traffic and pollution at the intersection.

The planners tabled the vote for thirty days to gather more information on traffic issues in the area.