Cobb County chair delivers State of the County address

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid outlined her top priorities and ongoing concerns during her annual State of the County address, focusing on the wellbeing of county employees, aging infrastructure, and long-standing community challenges.

Among her chief concerns, Cupid emphasized the need for consistent cost-of-living adjustments for county workers. “We have got to start providing annual cost of living adjustments for our employees,” she said, acknowledging the importance of retaining and supporting the county’s workforce.

Cupid also addressed the urgent need to upgrade Cobb’s aging water and sewer systems, which serve more than 800,000 residents. “It’s still raining guys, and we’ve got to get under it, because our infrastructure continues to age,” she noted, highlighting the strain from severe weather and decades-old systems.

Cupid also floated the idea of developing a new sports facility to help attract more events and entertainment options to the county.

Other priorities included improving pedestrian and cyclist safety, expanding affordable housing, and addressing transportation needs.

WSBs Steve Summers contributed to this story