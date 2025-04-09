Cobb County caretaker accused of stealing $50,000 from elderly woman

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County caretaker is under investigation after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from an elderly woman suffering from memory loss. Authorities say the theft was discovered after the woman was moved into a memory care facility.

According to Major Steven Gaynor with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned family member noticed unusual activity in the woman’s bank account and took immediate action.

“We observed the fraudulent activity on the documents he had, went to the bank, found the video footage that goes with it, and we were able to connect it to the caretaker,” said Major Gaynor.

Investigators believe the caretaker stole and cashed a series of checks from the victim’s apartment. This incident shows a growing concern for elder fraud, especially among vulnerable seniors with cognitive impairments.

“They’re vulnerable, and they’re (fraudsters) getting them to give them the money that they would use to survive for the remainder of their life,” Gaynor said.

In response, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office plans to host educational sessions at local churches and libraries to help families recognize and prevent elder fraud.

“Pay attention to your senior citizens, to your parents,” urged Gaynor. “Pay attention to their accounts.”

Authorities are urging the public to stay alert and report any suspicious financial activity involving elderly individuals to law enforcement.