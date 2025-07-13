Cobb County businesses gear up for MLB All-Star Week surge

COBB COUNTY, GA — As Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week kicks off, local businesses near Truist Park and The Battery are preparing for a major influx of visitors. With crowds estimated around 100,000, the long anticipated event is expected to bring a significant boost to the local economy.

“It is our pleasure to host the MLB All-Star Game here in Cobb County,” said Cobb County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris. “Cobb Travel and Tourism has put together a great pamphlet on things you can do in and around the Battery and the ballpark, and great places to eat as well.”

MLB officials estimate the weeklong celebration could generate up to $50 million in economic impact for the area, with hotels, restaurants, and retail shops bracing for a surge in customers.

Local establishments have been gearing up for months to meet the demand, hoping to benefit from the energy and excitement surrounding the game and its surrounding festivities.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story